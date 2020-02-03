Work begins on GH¢400,000 water project for Volivo c’nity

Work has begun on a Gh¢400,000 water project for the people of Volivo and its environs in the Shai Osudoku District of the Greater Accra Region.

The project to be completed in three months, is expected to produce about 20,000 liters of water per day.

The project involves installation of a pumping station, a water treatment plant, concrete overhead structures, storage tanks, solar panels, ATM standpipes and the laying of pipes.

It will replace the old community water supply system that broke down some seven years ago.

The water system is a collaboration between the Shai Osudoku District Assembly and Safe Water Network,a water and sanitation non-governmental organisation.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) Mr Daniel Akuffo breaking grounds for commencement of work said the water situation in the area had been a major headache for the assembly as the people resort to the use of untreated water.

This, he said created numerous health problems with its attendant socio-economic challenges that widened the poverty gap between those in endowed communities.

The DCE stated that it was to address these inequalities that the project was being executed and urged the people to jealously see the project as prized assets and ensure its completion and protection.

“You have gone through a lot, it now behooves you to support the construction and completion of the project and also ensure that you regularly pay the water bills for the maintenance and sustainability of the project,” he added.

Mr Akuffo said the project would be extended to other communities including Leum and Kewum, Atrobinya and urged the people to practise good hygienic practices and also protect the environment against pollution.

The construction manager of Safe Water Network, Kofi Peprah said all preparation works had been completed, the community had also been sensitised, and called for total community support for smooth execution of the project which would be 96 nationwide.

“Let me congratulate the people for releasing land for the project, we shall fulfill our side of the bargain by completing the work on or ahead of schedule,’’ he added.

Mr Peprah stated that about 20 people would be employed to dig the trenches and the laying of the pipe for the provision of clean and safe water desired by the community.

He urged the formation of an 11-member district team to support the construction and management of the project.

A sub-chief of Kpese-Tekuasi Division, Nene Ankra II, expressed gratitude to God and the government for answering their prayers through the assembly.

“We have been looking for this opportunity for the past 20 years , God has finally answered our prayers,’’ he added.

He assured of the community’s support and commitment to ensure the completion of the project.

