Work begins on 23-km Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta dual carriage

Reconstruc­tion works have begun on the 23-ki­lometer Takora­di-Agona Nkwanta dual carriageway in the Western Region.

The project, which is part of the National Highway (N1H1), involves the construction of four major bridges including the Ewusiejoe and the Apremdo bridg­es, and also a number of culverts.

Dr Amoh in helmet on inspection with experts at the project site along the Apremdo corridors

The Takoradi-Agona Nkwan­ta road links Takoradi Port with mining and agriculture enclaves in the Western and Western North Regions.

The completion of the project would facilitate the easy transpor­tation of export commodities like bauxite and manganese to the Port and the haulage of vital machinery and equipment to the mining en­claves at Tarkwa and its environs.

Additionally, the stretch, which connects the Agona Nkwanta-Elu­bo road, would enhance intra-Af­rican trade through the movement of goods and people to and from Cote d’ Ivoire.

The project, being funded by GCB Bank PLC, and executed by Justmoh Construction Limited, is expected to be completed in 24 months.

The Chief Executive of Justmoh Construction, Dr Justice Amoh, told the Ghanaian Times during site inspections with experts on last Wednesday that several processes had been completed, after the award of contract.

Dr Amoh said the first phase of the project involved the handing over of the site, site evaluation, planning, survey works, soil/mate­rial test and designs.

“Meanwhile, the company has acquired the needed equipment and machinery for the project which

are on standby at the Apremdo camp site. Clearly, everything is set for all phases of the project and work will progress until comple­tion,” he assured.

Dr Amoh also urged the communities and travelling public to “bear with us as we must go through such difficulties before the work can be completed for the benefit of us all. We welcome any ideas, suggestions that will help in the execution of the project, please come to us. Our doors are always opened.”

It will be recalled that over the years, the PTC-Agona Nkwan­ta highway, which is part of the Accra-Lagos-Abidjan international route, had attracted public atten­tion as government had come under severe criticisms.

The public, including road trans­port managers, had always pointed at the seemingly neglect of the Takoradi-Agona Nkwanta stretch of the National Highway 1 (N1), which runs from Elubo through Takoradi, Accra, Tema to Aflao.

Recently, the deterioration of the road and the weakening of two major bridges, including the Ewisiejoe Bridge led to the closure of the Elubo route to pave way for repair works.

Potholes and gullies dotted on the stretch, particularly at Ewusie­joe and Bokro, had caused several haulage trucks to tip over in their attempt to maneuver the huge potholes.

These had caused perennial blockage of the Agona Nkwanta highway, sometimes for several hours and days, creating untold hardships to the people and posing serious threat to life and properties.

