Woods believes he can win PGA Tour

Tiger Woods believes he can still win the PGA Tour but will only play one event per month in 2024 as he continues his recovery from ankle surgery.

The 15-time major champion has had a limited schedule since suffering a leg injury in a car crash in 2021.

He carded a final-round 61 along­side his 14-year-old son, Charlie, at the PNC Championship in Orlando on Sunday.

“If I’m able to practise and do the things I know I can do, and prepare, I know I can still do it,” Woods said.

“I can still hit the golf ball. It’s just a matter of prepping and get enough reps in and get enough work in and being right physically, and the endurance capability of it.

“I haven’t had the leg good enough where I’ve been able to compete and play a lot of rounds.

“I can still hit the golf ball. I can still chip. I can still putt.

“Granted it’s also putting it all to­gether for 72 holes. That’s the challenging part of it.”

Woods’ last win on the PGA Tour was at the 2019 Zozo Champion­ship in Japan, which saw him equal Sam Snead’s record of 82 Tour victories.

He made his latest injury come­back at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas earlier this month, having withdrawn during the Mas­ters in April before having ankle fusion surgery.

The American says his ankle continues to hold up well, though he was able to use a golf cart at the PNC Championship, something he is not allowed to do on the PGA Tour.

“A lot of things are aching a lot more than my ankle, which is the way it goes,” said Woods, who turns 48 on 30 December.

“We’ve been working out hard, been able to recover. We’ve been training every day, which is great.

