Women’s Tennis Pros. League launched

The Women’s Tennis Profes­sionals of Ghana has officially been launched at the Accra Sports Stadium Media Centre on Monday.

Under the auspices of the Ten­nis Federation Ghana (TFG) with support from the Tennis Chic and US-based player, Henry Darko, the Women’s Tennis Professionals will have the national rankings and also compete in four quarters.

Speaking to the media at the launch, Referee, Abubakar Yakubu, said “It’s about time we have the women’s ten­nis professional running so they can compete with the men. It must not always be the men dominating, but to see women also strive in the sport.”

He said the maiden edition will be held in May which is open to both the young and senior players.

He said players who excel at the end of the tournament will be drafted into the national teams to represent Ghana at local and international tournaments.

A special guest and founder of the Tennis Chic, Mrs Ruweida Lamptey, lauded the initiative and pledged his unremitting support through her firm.

She urged the ladies to strive hard and give the men a stiff challenge, adding that there are women in tennis who have achieved laurels through dedication, hardwork and persever­ance.

Mrs Lamptey advised the ladies to value branding and market themselves through the use of social media to attract investors and benevolent or­ganisations for support.

She urged them to be proud, to be tagged as Professional Tennis Players and should stay united to achieve success.

Speaking on op­portunities, Head of Media for TFG, Mr Gabriel Amoakoh, said the federation to­gether with Mr Darko have outlined schol­arship packages for deserving players to be enrolled in colleges and universities in the USA.

One of the players, Precious, a product of Tennis Chic thanked TFG and promised to give out her best.