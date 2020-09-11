Sports

Women's league players receive first YEA allowance

September 11, 2020
The Ghana Football Association (GFA),has announce that beneficiaries of the Youth in Sports Programme under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) have received their first monthly stipend.

The GFA in July, 2020, reached a consensus to enroll 500 players in the Women’s Premier League on the Youth in Elite Sports Programme under the Sports module initiative.

The allowance forms part of governments COVID-19 alleviation programme for 1000 Ghanaian Athletes through the Youth Employment Agency.

It would be recalled that the National Sports Authority (NSA) and Youth Employment Agency (YEA), on Friday, June 27, 2020, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to kick-start the programme.

The programme is expected to run for an initial six-month period.-FA

