Women’s FA Cup championship: Ampen Darkoa Ladies, Hasaacas Ladies handed dicey duels

Defending Women’s FA Cup queens, Ampem Darkoa Ladies, have been drawn against Premier League debutants,Fosu Royal Ladies, as they begin their title defence.

The game scheduled for the OheneAmeyaw Park will be played on the weekend of December 1-4.

At the competition’s draw held at the headquarters of the Ghana Foot­ball Association (GFA) on Thursday, the qualified teams were zoned into various groupings, considering regional proximity and respective home venues.

Some of the exciting pairings include aGyagba Ladies FC versus­Jaman Vision Ladies FC and the Prisons Ladies versus Ken Hammer Ladies, all in the BrongAhaforegion.

Last year’s beaten finalist,Hasaa­cas Ladies,will headline the Western region games as they face Blacoe

Soccer.

Other matches in the region include a Hassport Ladies versus Immaculate Ladies clash and a fierce battle between Wisdom Ladies against Leona Ladies.

In the Greater Accra Region, Police Ladies will battle Immigration Ladies in an all-services combat at the Achimota School Park.

Berry Ladies will face Jonina Ladies; Blessed Ladies will play Ideal Ladies; FC Epiphany Warriors will play as guests of Anlo Ladies; Army Ladies take on GAR Ladies while Halifax Queens sort things out with Faith Ladies.

The Ashanti region will see an all-Premier League action between Fabulous Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy.

Ashtown Ladies will also host Dreamz Ladies in an entertaining encounter just as Osei Tutu Ladies come up against Soccer Angel Ladies.

Supreme Ladies will cross swords with Nana AfiaKobiAmpem but

Soccer.

Other matches in the region include a Hassport Ladies versus Immaculate Ladies clash and a fierce battle between Wisdom Ladies against Leona Ladies.

In the Greater Accra Region, Police Ladies will battle Immigration Ladies in an all-services combat at the Achimota School Park.

Berry Ladies will face Jonina Ladies; Blessed Ladies will play Ideal Ladies; FC Epiphany Warriors will play as guests of Anlo Ladies; Army Ladies take on GAR Ladies while Halifax Queens sort things out with Faith Ladies.

The Ashanti region will see an all-Premier League action between Fabulous Ladies and Kumasi Sports Academy.

Ashtown Ladies will also host Dreamz Ladies in an entertaining encounter just as Osei Tutu Ladies come up against Soccer Angel Ladies.

Supreme Ladies will cross swords with Nana AfiaKobiAmpem but