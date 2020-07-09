Women footballers anxious to get onto YEA support

Womens League Board member and co-owner of Ridge City FC, Madam Cleopatra Nsiah Nketiah, is praying the Youth Employment Agency (YEA) initiative to allow 500 individuals involved in the women’s game benefit from its programme, would continue – even after the six months’ period announced.

“This is a very laudable initiative by the government which will help alleviate the already financially distressed female footballers in the country.”

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) last week announced that it had reached a consensus to enroll players in the Women’s Premier League on the YEAProgramme.

The programme will see 500 beneficiaries made up of 30 registered players each from the 16 Women’s Premier League clubs totaling 480 and 20 other persons in the league receiving GH¢500 as monthly allowance for the next six months, beginning from July 2020.

According to the Board Member, this is one piece of great news to hit the women’s footballing industry in the country, stressing that “we are very happy about it.”

“The girls, who feature in the league, fall under the YEA support system and the step is one that is in the right direction which will help change the face of our game and the lives of the girls.”

Although the support is for six months, chieftains of the game want it to be perpetuated by the YEA and this Madam Nketiah believes should be the case.

“Yes, the government says it is for six months, but I pray it will continue after the expiration. We need this to help our women’s game grow and I believe we all must help push for this support to stay for good,” she added.

“Since the news came out, the girls have been overjoyed and cannot wait to get back onto the pitch to continue what they know to do best.”

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY