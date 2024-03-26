Woman granted bail for allegedly stealing boyfriend’s GH¢70,700

The Adentan Circuit Courthas granted GH¢100,000 bail with two sureties to Love Amofa, a trader,for allegedly stealing GH¢70,700 belonging to her boyfriend.

The 40-year pleaded not guilty to four counts of stealing, unlawful damage, threat of death and threat to cause harm.

She will appear again in court on April 22.

Police Chief Inspector Max­well Lanyo, prosecuting, said that the complainant, Michael Asare, is a businessman, who operate­da block factory at Lakeside, a surbub of Adentan, while the suspect owns a provision shop in the same vicinity.

The court, presided over by Ms Angela Attachie, heard that the complainant and the accused have been co-habiting for the past 19 years, but the relationship turned sour.

Chief Insp Lanyo said the complainant decided to convert a store room into a single room self-contain for himself.

The prosecution said Asare usually kept money at several places in his room.

Chief Insp Lanyo told the court that the complainant received money and cheques from clients to be given to some business partners, which he kept in his room, locked the door and went out.

Prosecution indicated that the complainant on his return that same day, met the accused and her daughter a few metres from his door, and realised that the trap door had been damaged.

Chief Insp Lanyo said when the complainant asked accused why she (accused) was in the vicinity, she become angry and hurled insults at the complainant daring him to beat her.

The prosecution said when Asare went into his room, he realised that GH¢70,000 was missing together with 9 bags of 5 kilogramme Royal rice.

Chief Insp Lanyo said Asare reported the case to the Adentan Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service.

The prosecution said when Asare and the police went to the shop of accused, she again insulted complainant and threat­ened to kill him saying “If you give money to any police I will curse you to die.”

Chief Insp Lanyo said the accused was arrested and during interrogation, it emerged that she had informed a friend that she will set ablaze the com­plainant’s block factory.

