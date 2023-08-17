Woman allegedly steals ¢287,775 from ADB

A secretary at the Ministry of Energy, Regina Abanga, has been granted bail by the Accra Circuit Court, for allegedly stealing GH¢287,775.47 from the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB), in Accra.

Abanga, 44, is said to have manipu­lated ADB Automated Teller Machine (ATM) and stole the money belonging to the Unit Head of the bank.

She has pleaded not guilty to all the 116 counts of stealing and has been granted GH¢250,000 bail.

The court presided over by Ms Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie asked accused to produce three sureties, one of whom should be justified with landed property worth GH¢125,000.

Abanga is also to report to the police every Wednesday until further notice, while the case has been adjourned to September 5.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Evans Kesse told the court that the complainant, Irene Aka Antwi, is Unit Head Officer, E-Business Oper­ation, at the bank, while Abanga is a secretary with the Ministry of Energy, Ministries-Accra.

DSP Kesse told the court that the accused had accounts with the Ridge Branch of the bank, between November 2022 and June, this year.

The court heard that Abanga ma­nipulated ADB ATM machines across the Accra metropolis and withdrew GH¢287,775.47, belonging to the bank.

DSP Kesse said on June 15, 2023, Solomon Inkoom of ADB Labone Branch (witness) detected the unusual ATM withdrawals by accused and alert­ed the complainant, who reported the case to the ADB’s risk team.

Accused A.T.M card was subse­quently blocked to prevent her from further withdrawals, according to pros­ecution.

DSP Kesse said, on June 16, 2023, at about 5.00pm, accused went to ADB Ridge Branch, Accra, to withdraw mon­ey from the ATM machine but the card was ‘captured.’

The prosecution said the accused went to the banking hall to report the incident to management only to be arrested by the Bank’s Risk team and handed over to the Ministries Police.

DSP Kesse said, during investiga­tions, it emerged that the accused used some of the stolen money to acquire a Toyota Vitz with registration number GE-3545 -21 and was also financing a three-storey building project.

