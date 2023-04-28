‘Win against Arsenal not title-decider’

Manchester City can move top of the Premier League by beating Fulham on Sunday before Arsenal next play on Tuesday May 2 at home to Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola, though, believes their 4-1 victory on Wednesday night has not decided the title and that their next three games will have a big say in who lifts the trophy.

Kevin De Bruyne dazzled with two goals and an assist for John Stones’ header, while Erling Haaland added a fourth after Rob Holding had pulled one back for the visitors, who Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, could only admit were completely out-classed.

While the defending champions remain second in the standings, Arsenal’s lead was cut to two points after the match on Wednesday evening, with City having two games in hand.

“I have a feeling the next three games will dictate a lot. Marco Silva has done amazing this season. We then have two games at home in West Ham and Leeds,” he said.

“I don’t want to anticipate anything, but at home this season we feel comfortable. The next three games will be really important but, of course, the most important thing is our destiny is in our hands.”

On their performance against Arsenal, Guardiola added: “Congratulations to all the players, backroom staff, an important game, not decisive, but really, really important. We played really good from the beginning to the end.

“They are top of the league, the reality is we’re two points behind. Of course, we have two games in hand but still they are there.

“Absolutely (I prefer) my position because now it’s in our hands. I would love that these two games are six points but you have to win them, but I prefer it because it depends on us.

“Until today, I prefer the position in the Premier League of Arsenal because if Arsenal had beaten us, it’s in their hands. But now it is in our hands.” – Eurosport