Why Ghanaians need to be fed with the truth

Truth-telling is essential for au­thentic communication to occur and makes genuine interaction between people possible. The truth matters, both to us as individuals and to society as a whole. As individuals, being truthful means that we can grow and mature, learning from our mistakes. Honesty means to devel­op a practice of speaking the truth throughout life. It is said that a per­son who practices honesty in his or her life possesses strong moral char­acter, since the person shows good behaviour, follows rules and regula­tions, maintains discipline, speaks the truth, and is always punctual.

MORAL OBLIGATION

Truthfulness is the foundation on which human relationships are built. Without truth, sustainable success will be impossible in human dealings. The moral obligation as recognised by common sense is that each and every one has to tell the truth al­ways. Some of the benefits of being honest include establishing a closer friendship that will pave the way for greater intimacy, building trust and confidence, having quality friends, less stress, and improved wellness, among others.

The power of always telling the truth, which is more than just hones­ty, is that it yields a deeper under­standing of oneself and elevates self-esteem. In short, the importance of being truthful and honest means not to lie, steal, cheat, or deceive in any way. When we are honest, we build strength of character that will allow us to be of great service to God and others. The Holy Bible says that when we are truthful and honest, we are blessed with peace of mind and self-respect and will be trusted by the Almighty God.

JOURNEY OF TRUTH AND HONES­TY

I have decided to take my read­ers and patrons on this honest and truthful journey because of cer­tain negative developments in our country where some of our political leaders and office holders have tried not to be economical with the truth even though they are aware that the factual aspects of things that are going on are not exactly what they are churning out to the people, and for that matter, Ghanaians who made them what they are today in the society.

BUNCH OF LIES

It is a fact that the people contin­ue to be shortchanged of the truth and deceived by some of our leaders and office holders, who try as much as possible to hide the truths and facts from them and provide them with a bunch of lies. Ghanaians are now discerning, and they can deci­pher the truth from the lies.

When President Nana Addo Dank­wa Akufo-Addo presented his State of the Nation Address to Parliament recently, he expressed optimism that the government was systematically fulfilling the terms of the staff level agreement reached with the Inter­national Monetary Fund (IMF) and expressed confidence that it would secure a deal by the end of March. With the successful process of the domestic debt exchange programme and support received from other creditors, the President was upbeat that Ghana would clinch the $3 bil­lion bailout from the IMF to improve the country’s downward economic situation.

PRESIDENT’S STATEMENT ON IMF

Hear the President: “I am confi­dent that with the cooperation we’re receiving from members of the Paris Club and the People’s Republic of China, which has sent a delegation from China’s Exim Bank to Accra over the weekend to meet with officials of the Ministry of Finance, we shall be able to go to the board of the Fund to finally conclude the agreement by the end of March.”

But according to the Minority Leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, Ghana was not likely to clinch a deal with the IMF in March and would be lucky to get a deal in April. “Mr Speaker, our President said on authority that Ghana would get IMF Board approval by the end of this month (March). I don’t know who is briefing our President, but Ghana will not be able to get IMF Board approv­al by the end of this month because even the board documents are not prepared. We need to get China to give Ghana financing assurance and that they are ready to take a haircut, and China has not agreed,” said the Minority Leader.

MINORITY POSITION

The Minority Caucus was of the view that the March 31 deadline to secure the IMF Board’s approval for the loan facility would not be fea­sible, contrary to the claim by the government, because it has not been able to satisfy the financing assur­ances regarding the bailout, which include the board documents.

Indeed, many economic analysts, think tanks and international finan­cial organisations have alluded to the viewpoint expressed by the Minority Caucus that meeting the March 31 deadline cannot be possible for Gha­na to secure the economic bailout by the IMF. For instance, an internation­al rating agency, Fitch Ratings, was of the view that the IMF’s support for Ghana, would likely depend on the government’s ability to show a path towards bringing the present value of the debt to 55 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

FACTORS TO ENCOURAGE IMF APPROVAL

Germany recently, through her en­voy in Ghana, asked the Akufo-Addo-led administration to prune down the size of his government and cut down on waste in the system if, truly, the country needed a bailout from the IMF to revamp its shattered economy. It appears that President Akufo-Ad­do is adamant about following that advice from the German envoy and is rather criticising him for interfering in Ghana’s internal affairs.

Really, what is happening is that the present government’s appoin­tees, especially those in charge of fi­nance, are not briefing the President well about the true state of affairs of the economy but rather feeding him palpable lies and falsehoods about the IMF deal. They knew very well that it would not be possible for Ghana to secure the IMF facility by the end of March, yet they decided to include it in the President’s State of the Nations Address that was de­livered to Parliament recently, only for the President to announce it to Ghanaians.

TRANSPARENT WITH THE PEOPLE

We need to remind ourselves that the country has reached a stage in its development where we have to be truthful and honest with ourselves since we need support from the in­ternational community to revamp the downward trend of the economy. The truth must be laid bare to Ghanaians about the true state of the economy so that they will understand what is going on and, if there is any sacrifice they have to make, they will do so willingly and wholeheartedly. Hiding the truth and not being honest with the people is indeed dangerous to the survival and progress of our dear nation.

Now that the President has indi­cated that the IMF facility would be ready by the end of March this year, Ghanaians are expecting that from the beginning of April, their life­styles will definitely change because they believe that the economy will start improving gradually, but this is not the case. Even if the bailout is approved in March, as the Presi­dent alluded, it will take some time before the economy starts bearing fruit. This is what we expect from the President’s appointees: to edu­cate Ghanaians about how the IMF programme will work and not to feed the President with palpable lies to score cheap political points.

ADVICE TO OUR POLITICIANS

This article cannot end well with­out advising our politicians, especial­ly those at the helm of affairs, to be transparent in their actions, mindful with their utterances, and also to be truthful, honest, and sincere to the people from whose backs they rode to the positions they are occupying. The entire Ghanaian population can­not occupy these limited positions, and, therefore, that is why they are there as representatives of their constituents, or the people. Let the truth and honesty lead our nation, Ghana. Period!

Contact email/WhatsApp of author:

HYPERLINK “mailto:ata­ani2000@yahoo.com” ata­ani2000@yahoo.com

0277753946/0248933366

By Charles Neequaye