WHO supports new regions with vehicles, office equipment

The World Health Organi­sation (WHO) with support from the Governments of the United States and Canada has presented vehicles and office equipment worth about GH¢2.4 million to the regional health di­rectorates of the six newly created regions in Ghana, to facilitate the delivery of quality health service in all parts of the regions.

The items, which included two pick-up vehicles, 102 motorcycles, 204 crash helmets, a multipurpose photocopier machine, printers and tablet devices are expected to com­pliment the government’s efforts to enhance the capacity of the new regional health directorates to

deliver on their mandate.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the Commu­nications Officer of WHO Ghana Country Office, Sayibu Ibrahim Suhuyini, copied the Ghanaian Times.

“We cannot accelerate the attainment of Universal Health Coverage and promote health security without strengthening the operations of the health officials to reach all communities,” the WHO Representative in Ghana, Dr Francis Kasolo, said whilst presenting the items to the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in Accra.

“That is why WHO is sup­porting with these items that are critical to delivering health service in these new regions who are still facing some logistical challenges,” he added.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Heath Service, the Deputy Director General, Dr An­thony Adofo Ofosu, underscored the critical need for the items and pledged the service’s commitment to leverage them for improved health outcomes.

“This donation has come at an opportune time when these new regions are still faced with many challenges. The items will be deployed to ease the burden of health authorities and improve health service delivery,” Dr Ofosu added.

For the beneficiary regions, this intervention will transform the operations and service delivery of healthcare officials at both district and subdistrict levels.

“The donation will strengthen our ability to take health interven­tions to every corner of our region and ensure no one is left behind in access to quality healthcare,” said the Deputy Director Public Health in the Ahafo Regional Health Directorate, Dr Ziem Bernard, after receiving a vehicle, motorcy­cles and office equipment for the Ahafo Region.

BY TIMES REPORTER