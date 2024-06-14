Who follows RTU, Bofo to relegation? …Hearts, Oly, Karela, 2 others in hot water

The curtain is set to be drawn on the 34-week football season on Sunday with the last round of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) matches of 2023/24 to be honoured at all the centres.

Interestingly, Samartex con­firmed their new status as champi­ons of Ghana with three matches to spare, making history as a club to win on the first time of asking.

Undoubtedly, that has shifted the focus to a dicey relegation battle that involves traditional teams like Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak as well as Heart of Lions, Legon Cities and Karela FC.

Of the five teams at the edge of the relegation pit, Olympics appear the most vulnerable, leaving the others with realistic chances of survival.

That is also not to suggest there is no way back for the Wonder Club.

With the other four, they may run to safety with wins in their last round of matches but would not be so with the Wonder Club.

Perched uncomfortably at the 16th position, Olympics would need a win and favours from other clubs playing the relegation battlers.

But knowing the grave conse­quences of losing a game at the final stretch that looks like digging one’s own grave and are all deter­mined to give their best shots in the final matches.

Against troubled and already relegated, Real Tamale United (RTU), who lost 8-1 to Dreams FC in midweek and are in the news for fielding unregistered players, Olympics should be comfortable in snatching the three points.

It could, however, be suicidal to consider it to be a done deal because the ‘Pride of the North’, who are already down could attempt to spring a surprise on the ‘Dade’ boys.

But as stated earlier, Oly’s survival would depend on favours from Bechem United, Medeama SC, Goldstars FC and Berekum Chelsea, the five clubs set to play the relegation threatened sides.

The Phobians for instance would be engaged in a tricky battle at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park where they take on Bechem United.

Karela United also face a must-win situation against Medeama SC at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa just as Legon Cities who host Bibiani Gold Stars at the El-Wak Stadium.

Nsoatreman FC would face Nations FC at Nsoatre, Kotoko will hold a send-off for Bofoakwa Tano at the Baba Yara Stadium, Kpando Heart of Lions face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park with Dreams FC hosting Aduana Stars at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

Samartex FC, the champions, would hope to be crowned winners on a winning note as they welcome Accra Lions.

