West Africa pharmacy, healthcare exhibition opens in Accra

West African pharmaceutical experts yesterday converged in Accra for the second edition of the West Africa pharmacy and healthcare exhibition.

The three-day exhibition has brought together, key decision-makers and captains of the health industry such as manufacturers, wholesalers, dealers and distributors among others in the sub-region.

It is being organised by an Indian-based company, Wegvoraus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Among the exhibitors include Ghanaian companies such as Alma Medical Laboratory, Pharmaceutical Importers and Wholesalers’ Association of Ghana, Federation of Medical Devices and Disposables, Private Health Facilities Association of Ghana, Association of Private Medical Laboratories of Ghana, and Georita Healthcare Limited.

Speaking at the opening of the exhibition, Deputy Minister of Health, Mr MahamaAseiSeini, underscored the need for stakeholder investment into the health and pharmaceutical sector to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

This he said, would enableGhanaians to have the opportunity to access quality healthcare services at an affordable cost.

“To achieve UHC and emergency preparedness there is the need for a stronger partnership with the private sector to strengthen Ghana’s health technologies and infrastructure, ensure adequate and timely access to medicines and establish a reliable health financing mechanism,” he explained.

He emphasised the need to adopt and invest in the right health equipment, devices, pharmaceuticals and non-drug consumables to enhance human life while mitigating the double burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases plaguing the African continent.

He commended Wegvoraus for providing the platform for the local industries to interact with the international industries and forge strong partnerships whilst urging all stakeholders to partake in the exhibition to showcase and create value for their businesses.

He reiterated MOH’s commitment towards building a resilient healthcare system in Ghana which aligned with the objectives of the exhibition to leverage modern health technology and collaborative partnerships in the West Africa Sub Region.

The Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Mr SugandhRajaram, stated the expansion of the Ghanaian economy had made it possible for several stakeholders to invest in the country.

He added that the partnership between Ghana and India had moved beyond export and import towards the production of technologies to foster the socio-economic growth of both countries.

“We’ve seen the growing interest between Ghana and India to move beyond trade and towards local investment such as the production of specialised drugs, medical equipment and technologies,” he said.

