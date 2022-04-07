We’re ready for Ghana Beverage Awards 2021 – Global Media Alliance

Global Media Alliance, organisers of the Ghana Beverage Awards (GBA) has expressed its readiness to host the sixth edition of the prestigious awards scheduled on Friday, April 8, 2022 in Accra.

According to the organisers, this year’s edition promised to be a night full of thrills and surprises.

Departing from the virtual awards ceremony organised for the immediate past two events, the newly packaged and improved GBA will provide an interactional platform for industry players and relevant stakeholders whiles rewarding excellence in the Ghanaian beverage industry.

Speaking ahead of the event, Chief Executive Officer for Global Media Alliance, Ernest Boateng, commended the participating beverage companies for their high level of participation in all the activities that were earmarked to build excitement among patrons in the lead up to the main event.

“As organisers, we followed with keen interest the high levels of energy and enthusiasm that was channelled into the various activities held to herald the main event and I must say that this year’s participation has been exceptional. We express our sincerest gratitude for your commitment and we make a solemn promise to innovate and make GBA always worth looking forward to,” he said.

He expressed gratitude for patrons for their patience and understanding in the event of the rescheduling of the event.

“We’re most grateful for our patrons for their loyalty and support when we had to reschedule the awards from March 25, 2022 to coming Friday due to some unforeseen circumstances. Your support during such a period really meant a lot to us.”

Ghana Beverages Awards, currently in its sixth year, is organised under the theme “Inspiring Excellence in Ghana’s Beverage Industry.”

In the last five years, the awards scheme has been instrumental in putting the spotlight on the local beverage industry while promoting both local and foreign beverages as well as the participation of small-scale beverage enterprises in Ghana.

Again, it has remained a force to reckon with through its contribution in ensuring that beverage-manufacturing companies are compliant with the highest standards of practice in the production and delivery of their products.

GBA is proudly supported by the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, Consumer Protection Agency, Food Research Institute under CSIR, Perception Management International, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and the Ghana Tourism Authority.