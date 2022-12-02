We’re prepared for everything – Otto Addo

Head trainer of the Black Stars, Otto Addo, is expecting nothing but a barrage of attacks from Uruguay when they clash with the South Americans at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al-Wakrah today.

At a press conference yesterday ahead of the game, the coach said he was not unaware of what Uruguay was bringing on board, but assured his charges were prepared to fight off any threats.

“We are prepared for everything. They know a draw would not be good for them. They will attack but it would also be good for us because there would be gaps at their back which we hope to exploit,” he asserted.

In the company of midfielder Thomas Partey, the Ghana coach described the Uruguayan team as very strong and was therefore expecting “a very tough and difficult game.”

He said he was feeling no pressure ahead of the game, praising the Stars for the performance demonstrated so far in the competition – even though most of the players were having their World Cup debut.

“We have a lot of players here who are making their debut and I’m impressed because they’re getting more experience match after match.”

On the infamous Luis Suarez handball incident at the 2010 World Cup tournament, Coach Addo said though it was a sad event, a player would do anything to save his team.

He said he would rather look forward and focus on today’s game, “because that’s what is important.”

“It was a sad thing for Suarez to handle the ball. But for me not, it’s no big topic, everybody would want to do anything to win a game. Tomorrow’s (today) game is more important.”

The Stars coach promised to put up a more compelling performance in a bid to qualify whilst keeping things tight at the backline.

Partey, the team’s hard-hitting holding midfielder, was confident of victory and hoped to work very hard together with his teammates, to get a great result this evening.

FROM JOHN VIGAH, DOHA-QATAR