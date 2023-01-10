Management Committee Chairman of Ghana’s home-based side (Black Galaxies), Dr Tony Aubynn, has expressed the team’s readiness to go all out in search of their first African Nations Championship (CHAN) trophy this year.

After camping in Egypt for weeks, the Galaxies landed in Algeria early last week to crown their preparations ahead of the African championship to mark their fourth appearance.

According to him, the preparation the team had been taken through by the technical team in the past weeks, was a sign that Ghana would emerge victors in the competition.

“We are not going to take any team for granted. We are going into the tournament as if we are playing with Brazil or any other big team to overcome all these countries we will be facing,” Dr Aubynn said.

The GFA Executive Council member hailed the players for being able to beat Egypt’s Under-20 side and Al Ahly who were tagged to be one of the best on the African continent in the just-ended friendlies.

He stated that most of the players in camp were eager to make a record with the national team as the first batch of players to win the CHAN tournament with the Ghanaian side.

The Galaxies Chairman urged Ghanaians to rally behind the team as a way of motivating the boys to give their all in the tournament. The team drew goalless with host nation Algeria and would crown their preparations with a friendly against Mozambique tomorrow before taking on Madagascar in their opening game.

Ghana last participated in the CHAN tournament in 2014, after losing to Libya on penalties. The Ghanaians are paired in Group C with Madagascar, Sudan and Morocco.

The 2023 African Nations Championship is slated for January 13 to February 4, 2023, in Constantine, Algeria. – GNA