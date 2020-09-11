We’ll uphold country’s peace, stability before, during, after election 2020 – Pres assures

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that the government was determined to uphold the peace and stability of the country before, during and after the 2020 general elections.

He said Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of hope amongst nations in the sub-region cannot be compromised on the altar of the upcoming general elections, calling for a full collaboration from the chiefs and people of the Bono Region to achieve that feat.

President Nana Addo said the December 7 election offers Ghanaians the opportunity to assess the track record of his government and that of the opposition candidates to choose from, stressing that his appeal to the electorate to give him another four-year term was to fast track the development trajectory of the country.

The President said this during the inauguration of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs in Sunyani yesterday as part of his two-day working visit to the region.

He was accompanied by the Bono Regional Minister, Evelyn Ama Kumi Richardson; Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Kwaku Asoma Cheremeh; Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta; Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Samuel Kofi Dzamasi; Minister of Regional Reorganisation, Dan Kwaku Botwe and Former General Secretary of the ruling NPP, Kwabena Agyapong, among others.

Government he said would continue to give the necessary support to the Regional House of Chiefs to play their role effectively in the development agenda of the country.

Touching on other issues, the President said government has undertaken a total of 817 projects in the region ranging from education, health, roads, water and sanitation, among others.

Out of the number, 418 projects, he said have been completed while 399 are at the various stages of completion.

As part of the two-day working visit, the President is expected to commission a number of road projects at New Dormaa and Wenchi among others as well as engage other traditional rulers in the region.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH, SUNYANI