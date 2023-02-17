We’ll make Golden City Park difficult for visiting clubs – Coach Ennin

The Head Coach of Ghana Premier League (GPL) side, Berekum Chelsea, Christo­pher Ennin, has vowed to turn the club’s home ground, the Golden City Park, into a waterloo for vis­iting clubs in the second round of the betPawa Premier League.

Nicknamed the ‘Bibires’, they have amassed a total of 22 points from six wins, four draws and seven losses from 17 games, and occupy the 13th position on the league log.

Having set sight on the league diadem this season, Coach Ennin says the club was targeting a turnaround in the fortunes in the second half of the season, begin­ning with this weekend’s away clash to King Faisal at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

Speaking to the Times Sports after losing 3-1 to Hearts of Oak at the Accra Sports Stadium over the weekend, Coach Ennin cautioned teams billed for the Golden City Park in the second round to pre­pare for tough battles.

“I am sending this notice to all the teams that picked points off me away; they should prepare very well when coming to Berekum, because I am going to take my points back.”

The former Head Coach of eswatini giant, Mbabane Swallows said, the 2-1 home loss to Real Tamale United (RTU) and the draw with Bibiani GoldStars were painful outcomes.

“The agenda ahead of the sea­son was to pick all points at home and at least share the spoils in the away games, but these two results at home did really hurt us. I will surely find a way to pick my points back at their own backyard in the second round.

“Berekum Chelsea picked two victories on the road in the first round against Legon Cities and FC Samartex 1996, and drew against Bibiani GoldStars and Tamale City with the rest ending in defeat. We’ll surely change this trend.”

“In the first round, I realised our problem was the loss of focus. It happened in the game against Hearts and it caused us. We have to focus for 90 minutes. We need to work on that as a team if we are to make it to the top at the end of the season,” he revealed.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY