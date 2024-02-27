‘Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana’ launched

The Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana, a pro­gramme which is meant to build entrepreneurs to help address the growing unemploy­ment problem in the country, has been launched.

The latest Labour Report by the Ghana Statistical Service indicates that about 1.5 million Ghanaian youth are unemployed.

The programme, slated for May 22-23, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre, is on the theme “The Power of Starting Small”.

An initiative of Wealth and Jobs Agency, the programme would be held in partnership with the Ministries of Trade and Industry, Finance, Tourism, Arts and Culture, Association of Gha­na Industries, Ghana Free Zones Authority and StarTimes.

Speaking at the media launch of the event in Accra on Wednes­day, the Deputy Minister of Finance, Dr John Kumah, lauded the organisers for the programme.

He explained that the pro­gramme was in line with the vi­sion of the government to create entrepreneurs among the youth to create their own businesses.

DrKumah entreated the youth to take advantage of the pro­gramme to build the necessary contacts and capacities to help build their businesses.

The Chief Executive Officer of Special Ice, Dr Ernest OforiS­arpong, a business magnate, who chaired the programme, urged the youth not to be botched down by business failure.

He said failure should not scare the youth but rather spur them on to realise their entrepre­neurial dreams, saying entrepre­neurs who were afraid would not succeed in their business ventures.

DrSarpong urged the youth not to idle around but start their own businesses, saying, “You cannot reap when you have not sown.”

The Partner of Wealth and Jobs Agency, Sandra DarkoaOfori, in her address, said the pro­gramme was a beacon of hope for growth and job creation.

She said the programme was to support the youth to build and develop their entrepreneurial prowess.

The Coordinator of the Wealth and Jobs Expo Ghana, Arnold A. Asafu-Adjaye, said participants of the programme would be supported to establish their own businesses.

He said the participants would enjoy services legal, administration and businesses registration for free.