We wish Muslims Barka da Sallah

Over the last one-month period, Muslims across the world went through a spiritual exercise of fasting in the Holy Month of Ramadan, abstaining from food and drink from dawn until sunset to attain the blessings and mercies of Allah.

Fasting is one of the pillars of Islam, and Ramadan is a time for purifying the soul, refocusing attention on God, and practising self-discipline and sacrifice.

During the month of Rama­dan, Muslims aim to grow spir­itually and build closer relation­ships with Allah by engaging in increased prayer, recitation of the Quran, and acts of charity.

Yesterday, they crowned the month-long fasting with the Eid-ul-Fitr, observed with open prayers to give thanks and praises to Allah, for successfully seeing them through this enduring spiritual exercise characterised by sleepless night of supplications, all in fulfilment of an important pillar of Islam, so as to seek Allah’s blessings and mercies.

The purpose of fasting extends beyond self-restraint from physi­cal needs; it is a time for spiritual rejuvenation and enhancing one’s relationship with Allah.

Before going out to observe the open prayers, we are told Muslims offer the Zakat-al-Fitr, a specific charity given at Rama­dan’s end, to ensure that even the less fortunate can partake in the celebrations of Eid-ul-Fitr.

We at Ghanaian Times want to associate with the Muslim com­munity on this joyous occasion to say Eid Mubarak (Blessed Eid).

We are happy that the youth did not overindulge and get involved in acts that will take the shine out of the celebration.

We believe the celebration em­bodies the spirit and purpose of Ramadan, highlighting the impor­tance of coming together to hon­our the values of compassion, gratitude, and mutual respect that are central to the faith.

We are told that Ramadan is not a one-off spiritual exercise to demonstrate unwavering commitment to the cause of the religion, but the experiences of Ramadan seeks to offer lessons and inspirations that Muslims are encouraged to integrate into their daily lives, beyond the month of Ramadan.

Muslims are, thus, expected to reflect over the core purpose of Ramadan: to cultivate a lasting spiritual discipline that transcends the month itself, enriching the lives of believers with continuous reflection and devotion.

The elevated devotion and connection to Allah experienced during Ramadan sets a spiritual benchmark for personal growth and piety.

This holy month should inspire Muslims to continue the practices of daily prayers, Quran reading, and reflection, aiming to main­tain the spiritual momentum of Ramadan.

By carrying forward the spirit of Ramadan throughout the year, Muslims can embody the change we wish to see, fostering environ­ments of understanding and care that transcend cultural, religious, and geographical boundaries.

We are, of the firm conviction that Ramadan is an inspiration to Muslims towards a journey of personal growth and collective betterment, making the values of this sacred time a living part of their daily lives.

In doing so, they would have honoured the essence of Rama­dan and contributed to a legacy of peace, unity, and compassion that will resonate for generations to come.

We pray for God’s guidance for the Muslim faithful who form a core of our readership, to contin­ue to uphold the Islamic virtues and be steadfast in their religion.

We entreat them to pray to God to shower His blessing on the country for continuous peace, tolerance, religious co-existence and prosperity.