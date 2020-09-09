We will protect indigenous businesses, reverse ban on import of salvaged vehicle – Former president Mahama

The next National Democratic Congress government will aggressively promote and protect indigenous Ghanaian businesses, to ensure greater indigenous control of the economy, Mr John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the party, has said.



The NDC Flagbearer said the NDC when voted into power would enhance the current environment for Foreign Direct Investment, adding that local economic development would be the bedrock of the country’s national development strategy.Speaking at the launch of the party’s manifesto christened, “People’s Manifesto” in Accra, Mr Mahama said the NDC would ensure that every district and community in country participated fully in national development and benefited accordingly.

He said in line with article 36(1) of the 1992 Constitution, the State was mandated to take all necessary measures to ensure that the national economy was managed in such a manner as to maximise economic development and to secure the maximum welfare, freedom and happiness of every Ghanaian.He said the party would collaborate with the private sector to establish agro-processing factories across the country based on regional comparative advantage to promote private sector development and make the Ghanaian industry internationally competitive, and to protect consumer interests and safety.

“We will enact the National Competition Law and Consumer Protection Law, to support the establishment of a Consumer Protection Council.”Existing laws and policies that constrain the growth of the private sector will be reviewed, amended, or eliminated.

We will continue to work with key stakeholders, such as the Association of Ghana Industries, the Private Enterprise Federation, the Ghana Union of Traders Associations, and other identifiable groups like the market associations, mechanics, tailors and barbers to ensure greater private sector participation,” he said.



The former president in his presentation also gave the indication that the NDC would reverse the current ban the importation of salvaged vehicles into the country if it won the December general elections.

“We will review the Customs Amendment Act 2020… to scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles,” he said.



Parliament, in March, passed the Customs (Amendment) Bill, 2020 an amendment of the Customs Act, 2015 (Act 891).



The amendment banned the importation of accident and salvaged motor vehicles comprising of wrecked, destroyed and those physically damaged by collision, fire, water or other occurrences into the country.



The former president indicated that the duties paid on the importation of vehicles at the country’s ports would also be reduced to help augment the cost of doing business by dealers.