We want speedy resolution of disputed Wulensi parliamentary primary – NPP youth

Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Wulensi Constituency in the Northern Region are appealing to the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to fast track the resolution of the parliamentary primary dispute in the area.

With barely five months to the general election, the NPP members have stated that they do not have a recognised parliamentary candidate for the constituency due to the disputed results.

The NEC of the NPP was expected to deliver its verdict on the issue in the coming days.

NPP delegates in the constituency went to the polls on June 20, 2020, to decide on whom to become their parliamentary candidate going into the December 2020 general election.

At the end of polls on June 20, 2020, four votes were in contention as some officials of the party claimed some deceased delegates took part in the voting process and they also claimed there were over-voting in some polling centres and non-delegates were allowed to vote in some places.

The incumbent Member of Parliament (MP), Thomas Donkor Ogajah at the end of polls had 212 votes, while Alhaji Abdulai Haruna had 210 votes, although officials of the Electoral Commission who supervised the exercise declared incumbent MP winner of polls, some members of NPP in the constituency refused to accept the results.

The youth in Wulensi burnt the NPP office in the area on June 21, 2020, in protest of outcome of the parliamentary primary, according to the irate youth; results of the primary did not reflect choice of the people.

Alhaji Haruna and his team subsequently petitioned the party’s NEC to make pronouncement on the issue which has left Wulensi constituency without a candidate for NPP barely five months to the general election with some party members in the constituency and urged NEC to come out with its verdict without delay to enable them to adequately prepare for the polls.

Abdul Razak Fuseini, a member of the NPP in the constituency, noted that “we are telling the National Executives to be very careful in settling the matter else the party will lose the seat because some delegates are no longer in the constituency, but some people voted for them and they want us to accept this?” -citinewsroom.com