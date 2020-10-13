Sports

WBC awards D.K Poison with new title belt

October 13, 2020
0 Less than a minute

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has awarded Ghana’s first world boxing champion, David Kotei also known as “D.K Poison,” with a new belt.

D.K. Poison won the WBC featherweight title in 1975 when he defeated Mexican Reuben Olivares by split points decision after 15 rounds to become the first Ghanaian world boxing champion.

The new belt which is embossed with pictures of the ex-champion, President Nana Akufo Addo, and the former WBC President Jose Suleiman was received by Mr Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, Chief Executive Officer of Box Office Promotions on behalf of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA).

According to Alex Ntiamoah-Boakye, the new belt came in before President Akufo Addo decided to refund the $45,000 loan to the former champion.

He disclosed that due to the busy schedule of the President of the GBA, he had not presented the new belt to D.K. Poison but added that they were finding an appropriate date to make another historic presentation. – GNA

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Black Stars make amends …hammer Qatar 5-1 in second friendly

Black Stars make amends …hammer Qatar 5-1 in second friendly

October 13, 2020
Photo of NSA Director General eulogises SWAG

NSA Director General eulogises SWAG

October 13, 2020

Pres Akufo-Addo’s intervention commendable – Alhaji Tofik

October 12, 2020
Photo of Botsyo Nkegbe grabs SWAG Sports Personality award

Botsyo Nkegbe grabs SWAG Sports Personality award

October 12, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close