WASSOSA 1978 group supports alma mater with dining hall furniture

The 1978 year group of the West Africa Secondary School Old Students Association (WASSOSA) inaugurated a set of dining hall furniture for its alma mater in Accra on Tuesday.

The donation of set of furniture, made up of 60 tables and 120 benches, is to help address some of the challenges confronting the school.

According to the Headmistress of West Africa Senior High School (WASHS), Dr Shine Agatha Ofori, students used to queue for food, while others stood holding their food while eating, because of insufficient dining tables and chair.

She said the situation affected academic work as students spent or wasted time at the dining hall, instead of learning.

Dr Ofori said as part of efforts to tackle the school’s problem, WASSOSA 1978, requested the school to present a list of needs last year, and “a long list of wants was given to the group and members decided to address challenges at the dining hall, which was a pressing need.”

She said: “students no longer queue for food or stand holding food in their hands while eating. Now, students can be served in a decent way, sit at the table and eat properly and learn table manners.”

Dr Ofori praised WASSOSA 1978 year group for its contribution to the development of the school, saying the assistance “would help students to be responsive to time, by attending classes and other school programmes on schedule. “

The Chairman of WASSOSA 1978, Mr Seth Boyd Laryea, gave the assurance that the group would continue to support the school to attain high academic standards, assuring that “the inauguration of dining hall furniture is the least of things we can do for the school.”

He said even though, the group had sponsored activities of the school, including its 70th Speech and Prize Giving Day, there was still more to be done to solve problems confronting WASHS, to promote teaching and learning.

Mr Laryea noted that there was the need for old students to sustain their support for their alma mater since government alone could not tackle the challenges facing schools in the country.

“I will, therefore, urge the WASSOSA umbrella body to encourage the individual year groups to assist WASHS, to improve teaching and learning and welfare of students.”

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA