WASS holds 78th SPGD

A Political Science lecturer at the University of Ghana, Legon, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has called on the government to provide schools with adequate teachers, better remunerated and motivated to help students unearth their potentials.

According to him, a motivated teacher knows what to do to impart knowledge even when there were no tables and chairs, they find the best ways to impact knowledge.

Some students at the ceremony

“Having good and quality education is not about the name of the schools, however, It is about the enabling environment that is created and compel’ students to study hard in an attempt to unearth their potential and to be whoever the creator destined them to be,” he said.

Prof Gyampo made the call at the 78th Speech and Prize Giving Day of West Africa Senior High School (WASS) in Accra last Friday.

Dubbed Scholarfest 2024, the ceremony was on the theme: “Unearthing Learners’ Abilities in an Enabling Environment.”

He noted that, to enable the environment referred to creation of a rich and varied space where risks were minimized and well managed, and students were being protected from harm and abuse in a manner that made them free to imbibe whatever information given to them.

The Headmistress of WASS, Dr Shine Agatha Ofori, said WASS, having the vision of being a category A learning centre, they set an agenda of creating an enabling environment for students to discover their diversified gifts to be nurtured.

“We give much attention to academic work and promotion of academic improvement. Generally, more than half of our intake each year come with very low grades. The school has put in a mechanism to support students with learning problems,” she said.

To aid students in their career paths, the Headmistress said she made sure students joined other schools to attend programmes to meet and listen to seasoned personalities in various fields for mentorship.

The Member of Parliament for Madina constituency, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu and the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, Mr Robert Lamptey, each donated an amount of GHC 10,000 to support the school in its endeavours.

As part of the ceremony, some management, Departments, staff and students were awarded for outstanding performances and achievements in the 2022/2023 academic year.

BY CECILIA LAGBA YADA