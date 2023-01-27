WAEC cancels BECE results of 73 school candidates, 7 private candidates for exams malpractice

The entire results of 73 school candidates and seven private candidates have been cancelled by the West Africa Examination Coun­cil (WAEC) for bringing mobile phones into the examination hall.

Similarly, the subject results of 416 school candidates and three private candidates have been cancelled for the offence of bringing foreign materials into the examination hall.

It also revealed that 38 school can­didates have had their subject results withheld pending conclusion of inves­tigations into various cases of alleged malpractice while the entire results of 11 school candidates have been cancelled pending investigations.

These were contained in a statement by WAEC for the provisional results of candidates who sat for the Basic Edu­cation Certificate Examination (BECE) for both School and Private Candidates in 2022.

A statement issued by WAEC on January 25 said the Council will dispatch the results of school candidates to their respective schools through the Metro­politan/Municipal/District Directors of Education.

Candidates can also access their results on the council’s website www. waecgh.org.

“Meanwhile, the scripts of candidates from 40 schools in certain subjects are undergoing scrutiny. The withheld results of candidates may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations,” the statement stated.

A total of 552,288 candidates made up of 276,999 males and 275,289 fe­males sat for the school examination of the BECE. This includes 65 candidates with visual impairment, 427 with hearing impairment and 54 candidates with other test accommodation needs.

Out of the total number of candi­dates who entered for the examination, 4,309 candidates were absent.

For the BECE private candidates, the total entry figure was 1,144 candidates. This constituted 641 males and 503 females. Out of the total number of candidates who entered for the examina­tion, 84 candidates were absent.

BY TIMES REPORTER