Wa Senior High Technical School records 2 fire outbreaks in 24 hours

Nearly 24 hours, after fire engulfed five dormi­tories at the Wa Senior High Technical School in the Up­per West Region on Monday two more dormitories at the school were razed down by another fire on Tuesday evening.

The second fire which started around 8pm caused great panic among the students.

In an interview with the media on Tuesday, the girls’ prefect of the school, Winifred Kogkane, said they had gone to learn in the evening when they heard some of the girls screaming for help.

She said the timely arrival and intervention of officers of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the fire from spreading to other parts of the dormitory.

“All the belongings of the students in the affected two rooms were burnt,” she said.

Debris of the fire Fire Again 2

The Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Regional Director of Education, Mr Abdul Razak Korah and officers from the Regional Command of the GNFS visited the school and pledged to provide the needed support to the affected students.

Speaking to the media, Mr

Korah said following the first fire outbreak, a team of counsellors were assigned to the affected stu­dents to help them in the recovery process.

The Public Relations Officer of the GNFS in the region, Divisional Officer (DO III) Martin Bakobie told this paper that the GNFS was still investigating the two incidents and called for calm.

He lamented the spate of fire incidents at senior high schools in the region and called for adherence to fire safety rules in institutions