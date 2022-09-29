Wa Killings: 18 suspects arrested so far

The Upper West Regional Police Command has arrested a total of 18 persons so far, in connection with the killing of 11 persons by unknown men in the Wa Municipality of the Upper West Region.

A principal state attorney at the Upper West regional office of the Attorney General’s Department, Saeed Abdu-Shakur, disclosed that eight of the suspects have been granted bail by the Wa circuit court.

He said the remaining 10 have been remanded in police custody for further investigations into the killings that occurred in Wa in the last nine months.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service announced a GH100,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crime of taking innocent lives in Wa.

The Regional Police Command, on Monday, September 19, 2022, arrested one KankaniAdongo, a prime suspect, at Bamahu, a suburb of Wa, in connection with the series of killings and abductions in the municipality

Residents of Wa Municipality staged a protest over the serial killing of private security guards that has claimed 10 lives.

The police administration has deployed a team of special purpose investigators to Wa.