W/R GTA to support Sekondi-Takoradi marathon

October 20, 2020
  • The Western Regional (W/R) office of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has pledged to support the organisation of the first-ever marathon in the region dubbed “Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon”.

    The 21-kilometer race which would be conducted through the principal streets of Sekondi-Takoradi would be part of the 2020 Ankos Festival popularly known as “Tadi Bronya”.

    It is also to promote youth and sports development in the region as well as tourism. It is an initiative of Medivents Consult and Total Marketing and Tours Limited in partnership with the Western Region Coordinating Council (WRCC).

    Mr. George Ansere, Director, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) Western Region expressed the readiness of his outfit to partner the organisers for a successful event.

    He lauded the organisers for the initiative and called for deeper collaboration among all stakeholders and organisers of other events during the festival.

    “It’s good you want to add a marathon to the list of activities for this year’s event and we would be ready to support you in various ways for the success of the event,” he stated.

    Mr. William D. Ezah, the Project Manager expressed appreciation to the GTA for their support.

    He said they would continue to seek the support of the GTA in all spheres of the organisation before, during, and after the event.

    The Sekondi-Takoradi Marathon has been fixed for Saturday, December 26, and it’s expected to attract over 2,000 athletes. –GNA


