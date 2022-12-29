VRA Aboadze holds thanksgiving service

Staff of the Volta River Authority (VRA) at the Aboadze power enclave, on Tuesday held their 2022 thanksgiving service at the Calvary Methodist Church, Aboadze, in the Shama District of the Western Region.

Themed ‘Thanking God with a grateful heart for sustaining VRA’s business’, the service provided VRA’s staff platforms to dance and praise God for His mercies during the period under review.

The Director Thermal Generation, Mr Jacob Brown Yawson, thanked God for keeping VRA staff alive, noting that, “ for the past years, staff transitioned into eternity, but, this year, the Lord has been so gracious to us and we are all alive.”

He mentioned that, out of the many companies that were established under the First Republic, the last five percent left, were struggling, but, “VRA is still standing strong.”

He said, despite the economic challenges, VRA remained buoyant.

“There are foreign exchange fluctuations, the inflation, many companies are on the verge of collapse, but, by the mercies of God, we are still standing.

We saw darkness, the Lord showed us light. We saw difficulties, but, the Lord saw us throug,” Mr Yawson added.

Deputy Chief Executive of VRA, Engineering and Operations, Mr Edward Obeng Kenzo, also thanked God for His gratitude and grace upon VRA staff and operations.

Quoting from the Psalms, he said, VRA would thank God for His guidance and also preserving the executives and management through the years.

Mr Kenzo also appreciated efforts of staff who have worked tirelessly to sustain VRA businesses.

He said “We began the year full of enthusiasm with the aim of building on our financial and operational sustainability for the year 2022 to 2025 time frame. As you will recall, the second half of the year has been rather challenging, particularly because of the headwinds occasioned by the significant challenges in our economy.

“As a result of this happening, and its ramification on our operations, we will not be able to end the year as we had originally planned, rather unfortunate. “

Notwithstanding the challenges we face in the year, it will be worth mentioning some of the positive happenings in the authority. Let us count our blessings.”

Mr Kenzo told the gathering that in April, VRA celebrated since the first anniversary with a resolve to remain innovative and creative and that in August, the 13 megawatts Kaleo solar power plant was commissioned by Excellency the President.

Again, in September, he recalled that, for the first time in many years, management engaged a crop of brilliant young men and women as management training while in October, it inaugurated an ultramodern 3 D mammogram machine at the VRA Hospital in Akosombo.

The Deputy Chief Executive thanked everybody for their commitment, determination, dedication, resilience and hard work during the year.

In Charge of Calvary Methodist Church, Aboadze, Very Rev Davis Osei, in his sermon, admonished the congregation to thank God “because He is a provider.”

“Whatever you possess today is not for you. God has given to you —And whatever you do or sing, let it be a representation of the Lord Jesus.

Thanksgiving has become a must of our daily lives—gratitude is a duty”, he stressed.

Very Rev Osei stated that “attitude was a duty to recognise and show appreciation for the benefits someone has bestowed on you.”

Photo: Mr Kenzo delivering his address at the service

FROM CLEMENT ADZEI BOYE, ABOADZE