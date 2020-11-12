Vote NPP for brighter tomorrow—Yaa Aboagye

Maame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communications Director of the New Patriotic party (NPP), has cautioned that a vote for NPP is a vote for a brighter tomorrow in the December 7 polls.



According to her, “Ghanaians, especially women and mothers, should not make a mistake to vote for the incompetent National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its flag bearer and former President, John Mahama to come back and mismanage the solid economy built by the NPP President Nana Akufo-Addo.



“If the NDC and former President Mahama comes back to power, the very people that will suffer the most are women and mothers because they always carry the burden of paying their ward’s school fees and upkeep of the home.



“I’m pleading with our mothers irrespective of your political background, let’s think about the welfare of our children and retain President Akufo-Addo and the NPP in the 2020 December 7 elections because he has proven to himself as a father to Ghanaian children and the vulnerable in society.

“Gone are the days when mothers went round looking for a buyer to sell their piece of cloth to pay their children’s school fees, let’s not think of going back to that era, rather let’s maintain President Akufo-Addo and free Senior High School because a vote for NPP is a vote for brighter tomorrow,” Maame Aboagye stressed.



She labelled NDC as a reckless party which had no sympathy for the citizenry and maintained that “when the NDC came into power, they came along with ‘dumsor’, ruined the National Health Insurance Scheme, the National Ambulance Service and failed to pay teacher and nursing trainee allowances and they also froze employment and public service employment because they were unable to pay employees.

“The Mahama-led administration actually proved our point because they were incompetent and had no interest in the welfare of the ordinary citizen and child so as for NDC, never again! They mismanage and are reckless in governance and let’s retire them from attaining power once and for all in the 2020 December 7 polls,” Maame Aboagye reiterated. –peacefmonline.com