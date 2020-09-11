Vodafone dedicates September to SMEs’ growth

Vodafone Ghana has reinforced its commitment to helping Small & Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) become more resilient and continue to experience growth during this pandemic by dedicating the month of September to SMEs.

The telco, as part of this year’s celebration, has outlined a host of initiatives purposely aimed at helping SMEs transition from surviving to thriving businesses during this pandemic.

These include free digital advertising opportunities, free website presence for six months, free use of Vodafone’s Bulk SMS platform for promotional campaigns, 12 months free insurance cover as well as other unique products.

Additionally, Vodafone has once again partnered with the Makola Foundation to train market traders and business owners on digital skills.

This forms part of its drive to accelerate SMEs’ adoption of digital solution. The virtual capacity-building programme will also educate participants on how digital solutions such as Vodafone’s Red Trader, Mobility Solutions, and Vodafone Cash enhance productivity.

Together with MicroEnsure and the United Nations Capital Development Fund, we will also provide FREE insurance cover for over 200 SMEs.

Commenting on the initiative, Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business Unit (EBU) at Vodafone Ghana said “Technology is transforming the global economy and our pre-occupation as the enterprise unit of Vodafone Ghana, is to help businesses succeed in this digital world.”

“With our expertise in connectivity and emerging technologies, we continue to enable SMEs progress and thrive during this pandemic. SMEs are the bedrock of every nation and deserve the best of innovative solutions to grow and connect better with their customers. We believe that empowering them will improve their productivity and agility, which will ultimately contribute to Ghana’s economic development,” she said.

BY TIMES REPORTER