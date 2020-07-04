Vodafone Cash customers continue to enjoy zero charges on transfers

Vodafone Ghana has waived interoperability charges on transactions up to GH¢100 for its customers.

Whilst transactions between Vodafone Cash customers have been free since September last year without any limit; customers will continue to incur no charges when they send any amount between GH¢1 and GH¢100, to friends and family on other mobile money networks for the foreseeable future.

The move by Vodafone to continue to waive interoperability charges for transactions up to GH¢100and keep Vodafone Cash to Vodafone Cash transactions free,is one of the many interventions by the telco to support Ghanaians and to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vodafone has called on Ghanaians to take advantage of this rare opportunity to enjoy great relief during this challenging period.

Commenting on the initiative, Pushpinder Gujral, Consumer Business Unit (CBU) Director at Vodafone Ghana said “At Vodafone, it is our utmost desire to continue to make life better for Ghanaians through the introduction of unique products and services such as this.”

“Undoubtedly, the onset of COVID-19 and its associated restrictions on movement and physical contact have made digital financial transactions the way to go. Even though the Bank of Ghana’s directive to waive the charges has ended, we decided to continue to waive the interoperability charges for our customers to enable them do more cashless transactions in the comfort of their homes whilst adhering to the rules of social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols. This would go a long way to complement the efforts of government and other stakeholders in the attempt to curb the spread of the virus,” he said.

According to Vodafone, the daily revised transaction and wallet limits will not change. Customers can continue to do more transactions based on the tier they registered for.

The daily transaction limits are GH¢1000, GH¢5000 and GH¢10, 000 for tiers one, two and three respectively.

The maximum amount of money customers can keep in their wallets are GH¢2000, GH¢15000, GH¢30,000 for the respective tiers as well as a monthly aggregated limit of GH¢6, 000 for tier one and unlimited for tiers two and three.

Vodafone Cash has over the years proven that its mobile money platform is robust and not susceptible to fraud. The telco has in place security measures and restrictive processes, which make it impossible for successful exploitation either from actors within or without.The mobile financial service has earned a name for itself for providing leadership by way of innovative financial products. Notable among them is the industry’s first and only Free P2P service, which was introduced before the COVID-19 outbreak.

BY TIMES REPRTER