Vodafone Business introduces new online billing portal

Vodafone Ghana has introduced a new and innovative way of engaging with its business customers as part of its digitalisation agenda.

The telco through its enterprise arm, Vodafone Business, has launched a secure self-service online portal to enable its customers view, download and pay their bills by keying in their account details.

The new portal enhances customer experience and convenience as Vodafone Business customers can now make payments online using Visa cards, Master Cards, Vodafone Cash as well as other mobile money platforms via https://myvodafone.vodafone.com.gh/pay. Customers can also access this portal by visiting the Vodafone’s website www.vodafone.com.gh.

Commenting, Tawa Bolarin, Director of Enterprise Business Unit at Vodafone Ghana in a statement issued in Accra yesterday said: “The new billing portal will redefine how we engage with our cherished corporate and SME customers. This critical innovation falls in line with our strategic direction of an exciting future for our customers.”

“ Customers can now make payments for all their services anytime via our new online billing portal. Ultimately, this offers a more convenient approach to paying for services as against walking into our shops or the bank,’’ she said.

Vodafone Business he said had also introduced a paperless billing process, in line with its purpose-led agenda, which is aimed at protecting the environment amongst others.

“As a result, customers will no longer receive printed bills. An e-bill will be sent via email to customers on monthly basis and real-time updates on payment will be delivered via SMS,” she said.

Vodafone Business is an industry leader in the provision of technology and telecommunication solutions for businesses and SMEs.

With its expertise in connectivity, leading IoT platform and global presence, Vodafone Business continues to deliver the solutions businesses need to progress and thrive.

