Vivo Energy, partners launch Green4Clean project in 2 schools

Vivo Energy Ghana in partnership with United Way Ghana and Academic City University College has launched the Green4Clean School’s Renewable Energy Project in two schools in Accra.

The beneficiary schools included, La Enobal Basic School, La Presbyterian Primary A and B.

The project is to empower the younger generation to cultivate the culture of environmental sustainability to help them shape the future of their respective communities.

Themed: “Building a Sustainable Future,” the project seeks to provide the students with in-depth understanding of various renewable energy sources including solar energy.

Speaking at the launch in Accra, the Corporate Communication Manager for Vivo Energy, Ms Shirley Tony Kum, said the launch of the project was a testament to Vivo Energy’s commitment to ensuring good Education, sustainability and community employment.

She noted that, it was their aim to “inspire the next generation to embrace sustainable energy solutions, raise awareness about environmental challenges and the importance of adopting sustainable energy practices within schools and communities at large.”

“Vivo Energy Ghana believes in the power of education as a catalyst for change. Gloria Reuben, actress and environmental activist once said, “A transition to clean energy is about making an investment in our future. To demonstrate our stewardship to the environment, we are taking a significant step forward by investing in our mission to empower young minds to cultivate a culture of environmental sustainability,” she added.

Ms Kum noted that, as part of the project, the students would train on solar power and wind installations, converting food waste into compost to support agriculture among others.

However, she explained that, the project would focus on three-pronged approach which included awareness creation, empowerment and resource.

To create the awareness, she said the students would be equipped with in-depth knowledge and skills needed to harness renewable energy sources through workshops and presentations, hands-on projects, awareness campaigns and field trips.

The Municipal Education Director, Madam Habiba Kotomah, commended the three organisations for their support in creating awareness on understanding renewable and sustainable energy, adding that the schools in the La Dade Kotopon Municipality emerged winners from various completions on re-usable plastics due to their support.

As part of the launch, Vivo Energy, together with its partners, handed over solar lamps to final year Junior High students of both schools to help mitigate the impact of the power outages on their studies.

