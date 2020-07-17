Vigilante groups growing strength in parties–Kwesi Aning cautions

Professor Kwesi Aning, a security expert and Head of the Department of Research at the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, has blamed the chaos that led to the death of a man in Banda in the Bono Region on the activities of vigilante groups.



According to him, the development is an indication that vigilante groups are still alive and growing in strength in political parties.



The 28-year-old man was killed after a scuffle at the registration centre which was sparked after some persons associated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the constituency confronted brother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Ahmed Ibrahim, over reasons not yet known.



Prof Aning said the situation could worsen if immediate measures were not adopted before the December 7 polls.



“It is naïve for anyone to think what is happening is a surprise since members of vigilantes have now recognised the power that they have and are now using their power to intimidate those who formed them and they now know they are an alternative source of power and so they are using it.



“What should be done is that immediately we need to go back to the drawing board and find measures to really deal with the menace and there is the need to be practical and realistic with the solution and approach,” Prof Aning cautioned.



Since the commencement of the voters’ registration exercise, there have been reports of violence in centres especially in Accra and the Ashanti Region. -starrfmonline.com