Vigil held in Kenya for protesters killed by police
A vigil has been held in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, for more than 30 people whom rights groups say lost their lives in recent cost-of-living protests.
Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, attended the event, laying flowers and lighting a candle at a memorial site where pictures of some of those who died were displayed.
Mr Odinga suspended this week’s planned street anti-government protests over tax hikes as a mark of respect to those killed.
Such vigils are planned countrywide over the next few days.
The opposition coalition blames police brutality for the deaths, but the interior ministry has defended the force’s response to nationwide demonstrations.
Earlier in the day, opposition leaders, including Mr Odinga, visited various hospitals in Nairobi to check up on the people who were injured during the protests.
Opposition politician, Kalonzo Musyoka, said it was important that justice was sought for them.
An announcement about further protests would be made on Friday, he said.
Critics of Mr Odinga say the veteran politician is trying to capitalise on the situation after losing the presidential election last year to William Ruto.
Diplomats and rights groups have urged the government and opposition to resolve their differences peacefully.
President Ruto has now offered to meet Mr Odinga “one on one”, but the 78-year-old told the AFP news agency he would not do so unless a third-party mediator was present.
“He is not somebody you can trust, he keeps changing words that is why I insist there must be a mediator between us,” he said.