Victory over King Faisal a tough one -Samuel Boadu

Accra Hearts of Oak returned to winning ways on Sunday evening when they beat relegation threatened King Faisal 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium in their week 23 match of the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu described the victory as a tough one.



It was a good reaction from the Dreams FC shocker a week before as two second half goals from Kwadwo Obeng Junior and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh buried Faisal at the bottom ranks of the league table.



The win takes the Phobians to the fourth position on the log ahead of Karela United on goal difference with Kotoko, Medeama and Olympics above them.



Speaking after the game, coach Boadu said it was a difficult win for his side because Faisal gave their all in a bid to get a point to boost their survival chances.



“It was not an easy game at all; King Faisal gave us a tough game. The 2-0 score line may look flattering on paper, but King Faisal is a very strong side to play.”



“Their position on the league table is a huge surprise; they play very good football and on a good day can cause an upset with the tip sides.



“I’m really surprised King Faisal is battling relegation with such a performance. The game they play does not tally with their position on the league table.”



On the victory, he noted, that he and his backroom staff had to psyche up the playing body.



“It was a game we were determined to win at all cost to keep us in the hunt for the title. The game at Dreams FC took a lot from the team but thank God we did what was important today and have emerged winners.”



On the team’s ambitions, he noted that “our focus is to win all our matches. We have finished with King Faisal; the focus is now on our next game against Bechem United and that is what we are looking at.”



“In football there are little things that decide games; we are working on the team to get them at their very best. We are not yet there, it is a process and the fans should be patient with us, we would come well.”



He revealed that they would be going into the Bechem United game with the mentality to pick points.

