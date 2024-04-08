Victorious armwrestlers call on GIS boss

Two officials of the Gha­na Immigration Service (GIS) who excelled as members of Ghana’s armwres­tling team in the just ended 13th edition of the African Games are set to be promoted following their exploits.

The duo included the captain of the team, Edward Yamoah Asamoah, who won two gold medals in both left and right arms competition, and DSI Anita Wiredu Mintah, a Deputy Coach of the gold winning Black Prin­cesses team in football.

This came to light on Friday when seven members of the victorious armwrestling team ac­companied by executives of the Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) called on the Comptroller General Immigration (CGI) and top officials of the Service.

The visit was to present the medals to him and the court for its support towards future engage­ment.

The CGI, Mr Kwame Asuah Takyi, commended the team for the number of medals they won, adding that, “your performance and medal haul made it a historic one for Ghana.”

In the light of this, Mr Takyi, a sports enthusiast and staunch fan of Accra Great Olympics, recom­mended the recruitment of the five civilian members of the team by the GIS.

They included Yasmine Moro, a silver and a bronze medalist; Blessed Nunoo, two gold medalist; Rashidat Abbass, a silver medalist; Mary Quaye, silver and bronze medalist; and Godwin Sackey, a gold and bronze medalist.

“The performance of our offi­cers has no doubt enhanced our image. They have branded the ser­vice. They have given us the kind of branding we could have spent a

lot of money to make. This is the beautiful thing about sports. It is the reason sportsmen and women are respected worldwide,” Mr Takyi stated.

Mr Charles Osei Asibey, Presi­dent of the GAF, thanked the CGI and his senior officers and pledged to work closely with the Service to make the sport a choice for all.

In armwrestling, Team Ghana collectively won 41 medals, contributing to Ghana’s 68 medal haul at the African Games.

