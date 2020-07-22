Sports

Venus to join Serenaat new WTA event

July 22, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Venus Williams will join her sister Serena at the inaugural Top Seed Open in Lexington, Kentucky next month, organisers have said.

The event’s organisers said last week Serena would return to the court for the first time since the novel coronavirus shutdown when she competes at the tournament, which begins on August 10 at the Top Seed Tennis Club.

Seven-time Grand Slam champion, Venus, who celebrated her 40th birthday last month, participated in the ongoing World TeamTennis event in West Virginia.

Two-time Australian Open winner Victoria Azarenka and 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens are also confirmed for the tournament.

The WTA Tour is scheduled to resume in Palermo, Italy on August 3. – Reuters

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of ‘GFA ready to comply with CAS verdict’

‘GFA ready to comply with CAS verdict’

July 22, 2020

PGA members need support – Padori

July 22, 2020

Legon Cities board chair donates to psychiatric hospital, orphanage

July 22, 2020
Photo of GFA: We’re only obeying FIFA on disbursement of COVID-19 Funds

GFA: We’re only obeying FIFA on disbursement of COVID-19 Funds

July 21, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close