Veep supports victims of collapse Church of Prosperity building with GH¢200,000

Vice President Dr Alhaji Muhamudu Bawumia has donated GH¢200,000 to victims and families who were affected by the collapse of the Church of Prosperity building at Akyem Batabi, in the Asene Manso Akroso District of the Eastern Region.

The Vice President also revealed that government would pay medical bills of all those who were injured and admitted at the Oda Government Hospital, following the incident.

Vice President Bawumia made the donation when he mourned with the bereaved families and church members during a visit to the area, as part of his tour of the region.

He said “this donation is just for a start-up and then later we will see the way forward. Therefore, the District Chief Executive, Alex Incoom, will ensure the money is shared to all the families”.

He added that “as humans we will not understand why these things happen, but we would continue to pray for the lost and the injured.”

Dr Bawumia stated that government was committed to extending a helping hand to all victims, and assured that they would continue to follow issues keenly and help victims when necessary.

The Chief of Akyem Batabi, Barima Oppong Kyekyeku, expressed his appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Vice President for their kind gesture towards the victims.

He also expressed appreciation to the media and the rescue teams for their efforts in saving the victims and removing the dead from wreckage.

Personnel of the National Disaster Management Organisation who led rescuers have retrieved at least 22 bodies, made up of 12 females and 10 males, from the debris, after the collapse of the church building last Tuesday.

About eight people survived the incident, and the founder of the Church of Prosperity, Prophet Akoa Isaac, was last Saturday granted bail after his arrest on Friday.

