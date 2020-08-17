Veep cuts sod for work to begin on 26.6km Accra-Tema Beach road project

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for work to begin on the Accra-Tema Beach Road.

The 26.6-kilometre project estimated at $100 million is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Lot one of the project which begins from the Black Star square in Accra to the Nungua Barrier involved the widening of the La Polyclinic to the La Beach Hotel road from a two to three lane dual carriage while the Teshie-Nungua road would also be widened from a single road to a dual carriage way.

Messrs China Gansu International Corporation for Economic and Technical Cooperation who would undertake Lot one of the project is expected to construct access roads and also provide modern traffic lights that would be co-ordinated into a main traffic signal control centre for Accra.

Lot two of the project to be undertaken by Messrs China Major Bridge Engineering Co Ltd involved the construction of a three-tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier to improve traffic flow, while the railway bridge at Sakumono would be widened to allow for a two-way traffic flow.

The project when completed is expected to improve traffic flow as well as ensure safety of commuters and other road users from Accra through Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Tema Community Three and Sakumono.

Dr Bawumia speaking at the ceremony said the three- tier interchange at Nungua brings to four such facilities constructed by the government in the Greater Accra Region to address traffic congestion.

He stated that the road between La and Tema was critical to the socio-economic development of the region and assured of government’s commitment to improve all roads to promote the wellbeing of the people.

The Vice President said the project would not encounter any financial difficulty as the money is readily available and charged the community and the Ministry of Roads and Highways to strictly perform their watch man roles to ensure the country gets value for money.

Dr Bawumia assured that all archeological sites including the Osu cross roads would be preserved while adequate compensation would be paid to individuals affected by the project.

He urged the residents to judge the government by its numerous projects and give the President four more years to transform the country.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the project when completed would improve the mobility and safety of all road users.

He said all culverts would be covered while modern bridges would be constructed to prevent flooding of the area.

The Minister said the walk ways would be adequately secured and provided with traffic lights and warned that the Ministry would not allow any hawking on the walk ways.

“Traders and hawkers would not be allowed to misuse the walkway, nobody would be allowed to trade on the side roads when the road is completed,” he added.

The Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III urged the government to ensure that the project is completed on schedule and assured of the Traditional Council’s resolve to assist the supervising agency and the state get value for money.

