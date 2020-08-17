Hot!News

Veep cuts sod for work to begin on 26.6km Accra-Tema Beach road project

August 17, 2020

Dr Bawumia cutting sod for commencement of work

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for work to begin on the Accra-Tema Beach Road.

The 26.6-kilometre project estimated at $100 million is expected to be completed in 24 months.

Lot one of the project which begins from the Black Star square in Accra to the Nungua Barrier involved the widening of the La Polyclinic to the La Beach Hotel road from a two to three lane dual carriage while the Teshie-Nungua road would also be widened from a single road  to a dual carriage way.

  Messrs  China Gansu International  Corporation  for  Economic  and Technical  Cooperation who would undertake Lot one of the project  is  expected  to construct access  roads  and also provide  modern traffic lights that would be co-ordinated into  a main traffic signal  control  centre for Accra.

Lot two of the project to be undertaken by Messrs China Major Bridge Engineering Co Ltd involved the construction of a three-tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier to improve traffic flow, while the railway bridge at Sakumono would be widened to allow for a two-way traffic flow.

 The project when completed is expected to improve traffic  flow  as well as ensure safety of commuters and other road users from  Accra through Osu, La, Teshie, Nungua, Tema Community Three  and Sakumono.

 Dr  Bawumia  speaking at the  ceremony  said  the three- tier interchange  at Nungua brings  to  four  such  facilities  constructed  by the government  in the Greater Accra Region to  address  traffic  congestion.

 He stated that the road between La and Tema was critical to the socio-economic development of the region and assured of government’s commitment to improve all roads to promote the wellbeing of the people.

 The Vice  President  said the project would not encounter any financial  difficulty as the money is readily available and charged the community and the Ministry of Roads and Highways  to strictly  perform their watch man  roles  to ensure  the country  gets  value  for money.

 Dr Bawumia  assured  that all  archeological  sites  including the  Osu cross roads  would be preserved  while  adequate compensation would be paid to individuals  affected  by the project.

 He urged the residents to judge the government by its numerous projects and give the President four more years to transform the country.

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Atta said the project when completed would improve the mobility and safety of all road users.

 He said all culverts would be covered while modern bridges would be constructed to prevent flooding of the area.

The Minister said the walk ways would be adequately secured and provided with traffic lights and warned that the Ministry would not allow any hawking on the walk ways.

“Traders and hawkers would not be allowed to misuse the walkway, nobody would be allowed to trade on the side roads when the road is completed,” he added.

The Nungua Mantse, King Odaifio Welentsi III urged the government to ensure that the project is completed on schedule and assured of the Traditional Council’s resolve to assist the supervising agency and the state get value for money.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU

Show More

