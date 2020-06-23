Van Damme tipped to retain Ghana Strongest 2020 title

Victor Ampofo, aka Van Damme, has been ‘highly’ tipped to retain the 2020 edition of the TV3 Ghana Strongest Reality Show competition.

Many enthusiasts of the Reality Show said they were in love with his composure and discipline.

The Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) graduate, who won last year, is odds on favourite to defend his title.

“He seems to have a charming charisma which makes him differently adored even by his competitors and rivals – his massive media appeal also playing a crucial role,” an avid follower of the sport, Stephen Adjei, observed.

Van Damme has over the past seasons proved to be a magnificent athlete capable of representing Ghana internally.

As part of its corporate social responsibility that seeks to promote development and help most people identify their talent, TV3 put together Ghana’s Strongest as one of the sports programme shown on their screen every Sunday afternoon.

Ghana Strongest is a programme purposefully designed to test power, strength, stamina and endurance.

Faisal Alhassan from Kumasi became the first winner in season in 2012, followed by Sani Mohammed, also from the ‘Garden City’, who was winner in 2013.

Kwame Kwakye, popularly known as Barack Obama, was decorated with the Ghana’s Strongest title in 2014 and 2015 before Courage Adukpo emerged the winner in a 2016 competition held at the Oceanic Beach Resort in Korle-Gonno, Accra.

Daman Smith (Shaka Zulu) clinched the crown in 2017 and again in 2018 when he was awarded a brand new car as his prize.

Ampofo is chasing his second victory in the competition, but that feat would have to come with a lot of hard work.

BY TIMES SPORTS REPORTER