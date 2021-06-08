VALCO Trust Fund cuts sod for classroom block at Kambonsiya

VALCO Trust Fund has cut the sod for the commencement of construction of a modern classroom block for the pupils of Kambonsiya, a farming community in the Karaga District of the Northern Region.

The project is part efforts of the Fund to assist eliminate schools under trees from the country.

Mr. Kwesi Osei Agyapong, Acting Board Chairman of VALCO Trust Fund, in a remark at the ceremony at Kambonsiya here on Friday, indicated that the Fund was determined to construct more than 5,000 schools across the country.

He added that the Fund would be rehabilitating deplorable schools.

Mr. Osei- Agyapong mentioned that the budget for the projects was estimated at GHc3.5 billion within a five-year period.

He stated that the Fund could not do it alone and that it was imperative for all, especially corporate bodies, to assist in achieving the target.

The acting board chairman explained that the classroom blocks would include kindergartens, primary and junior high schools with other ancillary facilities such as head teacher’s offices, staff common rooms, toilet facilities, libraries, and ICT laboratories.

He added that all the blocks to be built would be connected to electricity in addition to being provided boreholes.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, who said he was elated about the project, pledged to work with the VALCO Trust Fund to ensure the dream would materialise.

He said education was an important tool to improve life and that it was refreshing to see complex classroom blocks in deprived communities such as Kambonsiya.

Alhaji Saibu took the advantage of the ceremony and advised parents to invest in their children’s education.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Member of Parliament for the Karaga constituency, commended the VALCO Trust Fund for the project in the area.

He promised to assist in ensuring smooth completion of the school.

Dr Peter Attafuah, Northern Regional Director of Education, welcomed the initiative to eliminate schools under trees in the country.

According to him, it would go a long way to improve quality education in the country.

FROM YAKUBU ABDUL-MAJEED, KAMBONSIYA