UTAG suspends strike action for 2wks …to engage govt on demands   

The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has decided to temporarily suspend its industrial action to demand better conditions of service.

This decision comes after a National Executive Council (NEC) of UTAG meeting held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra in Accra on Thursday to deliberate on the way forward regarding the withdrawal of teaching and related services on various campuses.

In a statement signed by both the national president and national secretary, Professor Solomon Nunoo and DrAsare Asante-Annor, respectively

said at the end of the meeting it was agreed that “UTAG should heed to the advice of the eminent leaders, the Parliament’s Select Committee on Education and the court ruling to suspend our strike action up to March 4, 2022 to engage with government.”

“That in line with the bylaws of UTAG (i.e., Article 5, Sections 1-4), the general membership must be informed for ratification or otherwise of the decision to suspend our strike action,” the statement read.

The statement also highlights that a roadmap for the negotiation between Government and UTAG has been agreed, also, “The Employer has committed to improving the conditions of service of UTAG members. Negotiations will commence in earnest and be completed within the agreed period and the outcomecommunicated to members.”

UTAG members were further directed to return to the classroom for negotiations with the government to continue within the said negotiation period.

However, it was unclear when exactly lecturers should return to class.

It is recalled that, UTAG on January 10 declared an industrial action to press home for better conditions of service.

The Association said their action was over “the worsening Conditions of Service (CoS) of the University Teacher and the failure of the Employer in addressing the plight of UTAG members within the agreed timelines.”

The National Labour Commission, however, moved in to compel the lecturers to return to the classroom but to no avail prompting it to fall on the Court for an interlocutory injunction which was granted by the High Court.

