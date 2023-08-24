Usyk obliged to fight Tyson Fury – Promoter

Oleksandr Usyk has an “obligation” to face Tyson Fury in an undis­puted heavyweight title fight, the Ukrainian’s promoter says.

Unified champion, Usyk, 36, defends his WBA (Super), WBO and IBF titles against Briton Dan­iel Dubois on Saturday.

Talks for a historic fight against Britain’s WBC champion, Fury, broke down earlier this year.

“It’s our obligation to deliver this fight,” Usyk’s promoter Alex­ander Krassyuk said.

“The whole world wants to see this fight. Not just ourselves or people involved in boxing, but the whole world.

“People who know nothing about boxing would love to see the heavyweight undisputed fight for the four belts for the first time in the four-belt era.

“I can promise you and promise all the fans around the world that I will do everything that can depend on me to make this fight happen.”

Olympic gold medallist and former undisputed cruiserweight champion, Usyk, is undefeated in 20 professional fights.

He dethroned Briton Anthony Joshua to become a two-weight champion in September 2021 be­fore winning a rematch 11 months later.

Fury, 35, has won 33 fights with one draw since turning professional in 2008.

Fury faced criticism for failing to reach terms with Usyk after a proposed bout at London’s Wemb­ley Stadium in April fell through.

It paved the way for WBA (Regular) champion, Dubois, 25, to challenge for Usyk’s belt in Wro­claw, Poland.

Usyk – who is a heavy favou­rite against the Londoner – does not believe a fight with Fury, and becoming a two-weight undisputed champion is the final piece to com­plete his legacy.

—BBC