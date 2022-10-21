Used Jeep Grand Cherokee: The Legend Lives On

When you need a fancy SUV with good safety, power, comfort, and off-road capabilities scores, you opt for Grand Cherokee. It is rightly considered one of the best SUVs in the US and is quite popular in other countries. So, how much do the Grand Cherokee models cost? Let’s take a look at the prices of brand-new 2022 cars. According to the official Jeep website, they are the following:

2022 Grand Cherokee 4xe, starting at $58,095;

2022 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk 4xe, starting at $62,880;

2022 Grand Cherokee Overland 4xe, starting at $66,155;

2022 Grand Cherokee Summit 4xe, starting at $69,820;

2022 Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve 4xe, starting at $74,695.

Besides that, there are packages to upgrade and customize these Jeeps. Of course, the older models will cost less, but they still will be quite expensive. If you are looking for more affordable deals, keep reading.

Discover auctions: used Jeep Grand Cherokee

Thousands of cars are sold at the auctions every day. Due to their popularity, more and more people get interested and eventually involved. Participation in an online car auction is a unique shopping experience. Where else will you be competing against other interested bidders to purchase a dream car in a limited period of time? However, at the auctions, you can buy a bargain or a piece of junk. How to join the first team? Such a responsible purchase, as a car, requires your deep attention to the process, and well-considered decisions.

We made a list of things to keep in mind when preparing to buy a used Jeep Grand Cherokee (or another car from auctions).

Stick to the strategy:

think about the features your car must have — recognize your preferences and needs; allocate your budget — don’t get emotionally invested, and prevent too pricey purchases; check the car condition before a purchase (this can be done by checking the history of the VIN code), find out how much it costs to repair (if needed) — make sure that a purchase is profitable; learn your consumer rights — be prepared; hire a broker — the professionals can help you with all four previous steps and other parts of the purchasing process. With a broker, for example, you can bid without a license. There is also no need to worry about paperwork, transportation by land and sea, arranging the custom clearance, etc.

Choosing a broker: things to consider

As you see, brokers can make things easier for future bidders. They have their own websites, where you can register, and view all used Jeep Grand Cherokee models from the best American auctions. You should also be ready to provide a document for identity verification and make a security deposit (usually it determines your maximum bid).

So, what are the green flags of automotive dealerships you can benefit from cooperation with?

Experience in the field.

A high percentage of positive reviews.

A clear set of terms and conditions.

Simple, quick registration and identification process.

Providing assistance during every stage of the cooperation process (car search, car pre-inspection, bidding advice, payments, dealing with documents, transportation to the port, shipment and tracking, customs check, repair advice, etc.).

Customer support till the end of cooperation.

Trustworthy brokers can increase your chances for a positive experience when participating in the auctions. Besides that, the process will require minimal effort from your side. This is a good chance to save money, and when you have it — go for it. That is our last piece of advice so far.