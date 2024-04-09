USAID launches 5-year accountability project in Oti Region

The United States Agency for International Devel­opment (USAID) has launched a five-year development project dubbed ‘Performance Accountability Activities’ (PAA) to promote development in private and public organisations in the Oti Region.

The project aimed at supporting local organisations, women and youth groups, traditional authorities and religious leaders to advance the development of public and private service delivery in the region to meet the development aspirations of the people.

The project, within the next five years, would also empower service providers to be more responsible to the needs of citizens, demand for quality essential service pro­vision, particularly in the areas of basic education, health, water and sanitation, agriculture and fishing.

Speaking at the launch, the Per­formance Accountability Activities (PAA) Deputy Chief of Party (DCP), Mrs Linda Ofori-Kwafo, said the project would enhance the capacity of government partners, including sector agencies, Mu­nicipal and District Assemblies (MDAs), Civil Society Organi­sations (CSOs) and Community Based Organisations (CBOs) to strengthen them.

Mrs Ofori-Kwafo explained that Global Action for Women Empowerment (GLOWA) and the Africa Disability Institute (ADI) would sensitise key stakeholders such as the representatives from Regional Coordinating Councils (RCCs), Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs), CSOs, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) on the project through regular workshops.

She, therefore, called for coop­eration from the relevant stake­holders to ensure that the project would become successful after the five-year implementation period to facilitate the development needs and aspirations of the people in the region.

According to her, the successful implementation of the five-year project largely depended on the implementers of the project, which she stressed her outfit was much committed to ensuring that the project achieve its core objective in collaboration with the stakeholders.

The Acting Chief Coordinat­ing Director of the Oti Region, Reverend Harry Nii Kwatei Owoo, thanked sponsors of the project, which he said would definitely facilitate development activities at the assemblies in the region.

Rev. Nii Owoo assured that the MDAs would take advantage of the opportunity and work closely with development partners to ensure rapid development of the region.

The Chief of Wonkayaw-Dam­bai, Nana Chikpa, was confident that the project would help to pro­mote performance accountability activity among duty bearers in both public and private organisations in the region, which would eventually build confidence and trust in the people holding leadership positions in the region and would help them to work harder.

