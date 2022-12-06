US tennis coaches sanctioned for gambling

US tennis coaches Bob Bryan and Mardy Fish have been fined and received suspended bans for breaking betting sponsorship rules, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said Tuesday.

The pair were fined $10,000 each and received suspended bans of four months after admitting promoting a gaming operator on social media.

Because the pair were on the US Davis Cup coaching team in 2022, they are considered ‘covered persons’ and thereby banned from such activities.

The tennis integrity watchdog’s rules state: “No Covered Person shall directly or indirectly, facilitate, encourage and/or promote Tennis Betting.”

The organisation said both had fully cooperated with the probe and had agreed to assist with education and prevention initiatives to promote integrity in tennis.

Fish, 40, reached a career-high ranking of world No 7, and won an Olympic silver medal in 2004. He reached the quarterfinals of the Australian and US Opens and Wimbledon.

Bryan, 44, a top-ranked doubles player with twin brother Mike, won 23 Grand Slams, including seven mixed doubles. –AFP